Steve Kerr fined $25,000 by NBA for 'verbally abusing' official which led to ejection vs. Blazers

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is about to be a little lighter in the pocket.

Kerr has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for "verbally abusing and confronting" a game official during the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's 129-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, the league announced on Thursday.

Kerr was ejected for arguing with official Kenny Mauer after a common foul committed by Warriors forward Draymond Green was upgraded to a flagrant 1 foul. Kerr clearly felt that the foul wasn't deserving of the flagrant distinction, and he let the officials know how. He was quickly assessed two technical fouls and tossed from the game.

You can see the scene below, via 247 Sports:

Steve Kerr was ejected after a controversial flagrant call on Draymond Green and then the Warriors completely unraveled. https://t.co/F4a5XZ7uZA pic.twitter.com/UuzXnPhsAX — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 14, 2019

After the loss to the Blazers, Kerr spoke to media members about the ejection.

"I was just shocked that it was called a flagrant foul," Kerr said, via ESPN. "That was head-scratching that could be called a flagrant foul. I mean, the guy's going to go up for a dunk, you got to make sure he doesn't dunk it. So I told Kenny I beg to differ."

Though it cost him some cash, Kerr earned some additional respect from his players, as Green said that he appreciated his coach sticking up for him.

"I loved that too," Green said. "That was amazing. It's great."

With the Warriors off for a week thanks to the All-Star break, Kerr should have plenty of time to calm down.