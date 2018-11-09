Steve Kerr says 'complacent' Warriors got hit in the mouth; Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson praise Bucks after blowout

The Golden State Warriors certainly had a rough Thursday night after an ugly 134-111 loss at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Warriors were without versatile forward Draymond Green, who was dealing with a sprained right toe. However, Steve Kerr said the loss had to do with the All-Star's absence. Instead, Kerr questioned the team's "overall focus," and said that they "got hit in the mouth" by Milwaukee.

"I don't think it had to do with Draymond [being absent]," Kerr said after the game. "It had to do with our overall focus," Kerr said. "Obviously Draymond gives us everything that he does, but when you come out with a mindless intent and you're fouling and not executing against a really good team -- a team that's hungry and on the rise -- you're not going to fare very well.

"It was about our approach. Sometimes you've got to get hit in the mouth in this league to remind you how hard it is to win a game. I think that's what happened," Kerr said. "I think we got a little complacent. We won the last eight, were feeling pretty good about ourselves, and it's one of those nights. It happens during the NBA season."

Green missed Thursday's game due to a sprained right toe. Second-year forward Jordan Bell drew the start in Green's place, but only scored four points in 22 minutes for the Warriors. It didn't help playing without Green, but Golden State had bigger problems.

The Warriors didn't shoot the basketball at a traditionally high level from the perimeter. As a team, Golden State knocked down just 10 of their 28 attempts from beyond the arc with Stephen Curry not hitting a single 3 in four attempts. Curry played just 26 minutes before being forced to leave the game with a left adductor strain that he suffered midway through the third quarter. Curry will have an MRI conducted on Friday to determine the severity of the injury.

After the loss, Klay Thompson said Milwaukee was simply the better team that night. The Bucks (9-2) sit pretty in second place in the Eastern Conference and really showcased why on the road at Oracle.

"They just played hungrier than us," Thompson said. "I don't think our flow was great tonight. Although we did have 30 assists, 18 turnovers is way too high. Give them credit, they are a very long and active team if you don't move the ball like we're supposed to. It's going to be tough to beat them."

It certainly doesn't hurt to have a player on the roster like Giannis Antetokounmpo, who Kevin Durant called a "mismatch problem." Giannis imposed his will in a number of departments against the Warriors. He ended up finishing with 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks.

"They're a pretty long team because of Giannis. But they did a pretty good job loading up, especially to myself driving to the rim on Steph and especially on the pindowns on Klay," Durant said. "I felt like they were selling out just to guard certain actions and leaving some guys open. We had to be smarter in those situations."

Obviously, this is just the second loss of the season for the Warriors and they did play a good portion of the game without Curry. Once the team is able to get Curry and Green back in the lineup, it's hard to imagine this type of performance happening very often.