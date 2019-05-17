Steve Kerr says Kevin Durant's injury is more serious than initially thought

The calf injury that Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Kevin Durant suffered against the Houston Rockets during the Western Conference semifinals is more serious than the team initially thought, according to head coach Steve Kerr.

"Hopefully he continues to progress and he has made progress, but it's a little more serious than we thought at the very beginning," Kerr said after the Warriors' 114-111 victory in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Trail Blazers on Thursday night, via ESPN. "So we'll see where it all goes, but he's in there all day long getting treatment. He's done a great job of committing himself to that process. [Warriors director of sports medicine and performance] Rick [Celebrini] and his staff are in there all day, and hopefully he'll be back at some point, but we'll just wait and see."

You can see Kerr's comments below, via Mark Medina of the Mercury News:

Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant’s injury: “It’s a little more serious than we thought at the very beginning.” pic.twitter.com/bUJo0kQ7OG — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 17, 2019

Though the Warriors have fared well without Durant in the lineup, as they have been able to advance past the Rockets and take a 2-0 lead over the Blazers since his injury occurred, his presence is missed by his teammates.

"We miss him," Klay Thompson said of Durant. "I mean, that's obvious to see. [His absence] does not change my approach. Just got to go out there and play my style of basketball and just hope for a speedy recovery. It's unfortunate but it's part of the game and we'll desperately need him to three-peat and that's no secret about that."

Durant has already been ruled out of Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference finals, so the Warriors will have to continue to handle business without him for the time being.