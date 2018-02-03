Steve Kerr says Warriors are limping to the NBA All-Star break: 'We are mentally fried'

The Warriors don't look quite as good as they usually do as of late. They're still winning games, and that's obviously important, but they aren't winning with the same dominance everybody is used to seeing from them. They even got blown out by the Jazz in a rare stunner.

The reason for this is one that a lot of winning teams go through: boredom and fatigue. The Warriors have been there and done that at this point and really just can't wait for the All-Star break. The Warriors are just tired right now, according to coach Steve Kerr after their win Friday over the Kings. Via ESPN.

"Hell yeah," Kerr said. "Guys are dying to get to the All-Star break. We're limping to the finish line of the All-Star break. But we've got to fight through it to the break and then we need to get the hell away from each other and go sit on a beach and relax and then we'll be in great shape." ... "... It's painful obviously that our guys are mentally fried right now," Kerr said. "So it's a good job to just get a win. ... Our guys are tired mentally, emotionally. So we just got to fight through, get to the break and rejuvenate."

In a long 82-game season, this is what happens. Even with great teams like the Warriors. It's just hard to stay focused for an entire season. Especially when they've been to three straight NBA Finals, winning two of them. Teams like Golden State find it hard to get motivation to play games in January.

The All-Star break should be a boost for the team (or at least for all but four of the Warriors as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will be playing in the All-Star Game.) Unfortunately for the Warriors, the break is still a ways off. They have six more games to play before the much-desired time off so they'll just have to keep their composure and play solid basketball until then.