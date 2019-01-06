Steve Kerr says Warriors haven't reached their potential yet: 'We've got to do better'

The Golden State Warriors are still the clear favorites to win the 2019 NBA title, but there's no question that they haven't been quite as dominant this season as they have been in the past. Anyone who has watched them this season could tell you that, and that includes head coach Steve Kerr.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday ahead of the Warriors' matchup with the upstart Sacramento Kings, (10 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension), Kerr admitted that the Warriors haven't reached their potential yet, and need to do better. Unsurprisingly, though, Kerr is confident the Warriors can figure things out. Via ESPN:

"We've got to do better," Kerr said before Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. "We know that. We've got to play better as a team. We're at the halfway point now of the season coming up, so we are going to continue to work and we're going to get to the point where we're going to reach our potential, but we haven't gotten there yet for sure." "We just haven't gotten to the point where we know what to expect from our group night in and night out. It's been a little bit of a roller-coaster ride the whole first half of the season. Some of that has to do with injuries, some of that has to do with the fact that we just haven't built the momentum that can come through consistent play and attention to detail. That's what we have to get to and I'm confident we'll get there."

The main reason for the Warriors not looking quite like themselves this season has been the adversity they've faced. Some of it has been bad injury luck -- Steph Curry and Draymond Green have each missed long stretches -- and some of it has been self inflicted. Earlier in the season, Green and Kevin Durant got into a spat on the court that carried over to the locker room and became a big drama.

That seems to have been smoothed over now though, the team is healthy and DeMarcus Cousins is close to making his Warriors debut. Those factors should all help the Warriors as they move through the rest of the season, but it's clear that they'll face a tough road ahead in order to three-peat.

Both in terms of finishing out the regular season and earning a top seed in the crowded Western Conference, and making yet another run through the postseason. Given their talent though, it's hard to argue with Kerr's belief that they'll figure things out in the end.