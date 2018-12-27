Steve Kerr says Warriors might be 'most scrutinized team' in NBA history following Christmas Day loss to Lakers

The Golden State Warriors may be at their most vulnerable point in years, but Steve Kerr isn't worried.

Following his team's 127-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in a game where LeBron James left with a strained groin, the fourth-year head coach wasn't sweating it during his comments with reporters, remarking that it's about "how you respond." In fact, not only did he defend his team -- he stated that they're the most scrutinized team in NBA history.

Via Nick Friedell of ESPN.

"The bar's been set high," Kerr told reporters. "So, everything takes on a little greater sense of urgency in terms of what happens around the team. We're maybe the most scrutinized team in the history of the league. We're right there with the [Chicago] Bulls teams that I played on. I felt the same, but even more so now because of the number of media outlets and the immediacy of the judgment and criticism. So, it's all part of it.

Kerr knows a thing or two about adversity and pressure. He faced it for many years while playing for the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in the 90s and later on with Gregg Popovich and Tim Duncan on those championship San Antonio Spurs teams.

However, this is a different time period -- a much different one. While those Bulls and Spurs teams certainly faced the pressure of being the top dogs, there was no such thing as social media during that time period. Furthermore, the media presence is a lot more intense in 2018 than it was in the late 90s or early 2000s when Kerr won his titles as a player for the Bulls and Spurs.

Further adding to the pressure is the fact that the Warriors have formed arguably the greatest superteam in the free agency era, capped off by the signings of All-Stars Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins in recent years. The way that the Warriors have built their teams have led to a lot of anger and jealousy among many NBA fan bases.

With all of that said, this is a team that has won three of the past four NBA titles. A regular-season loss on Christmas Day to the Lakers -- even without LeBron for the final quarter -- shouldn't be too alarming.

However, it's becoming abundantly clear that this Warriors team is the most flawed of their championship run. If Golden State continues to struggle and lose games against their Western Conference foes as the season wears on -- especially with Cousins in the lineup -- then there will definitely be cause for concern entering the playoffs.