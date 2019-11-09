Steve Kerr says Warriors will play Stephen Curry as soon as he's healthy: 'He's dying to play'

There was a bit of confusion surrounding the Golden State Warriors on Friday, as a report cited an anonymous source saying that it was "unlikely" for Stephen Curry to return to the court this season due to his broken hand being more severe than the initial diagnosis. That report was quickly refuted by the Warriors, according to multiple local outlets, but it still begs the question: Even if Curry is healthy for the final month or two of the season, would Golden State sit him out to ensure favorable draft position?

Warriors coach Steve Kerr insisted before Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves that Curry will return to the court as soon as he's cleared by the medical staff. He said the initial report confused him, and he checked with president of basketball operations Bob Myers and director of sports medicine Rick Celebrini just to be sure.

"I have no idea where that [report] came from. I talked to Bob and Rick today. Nothing's changed on our front," Kerr said to reporters. "Steph will be re-evaluated in three months and at that point we'll have an update. The plan is for him to be back out on the court playing the minute he's deemed ready to go by our training staff. "Steph wants to play, and we want to put the best possible product on the floor for our fans. People come from all over to watch Steph Curry play basketball. He's gonna be bored -- he's probably already bored. He's dying to play."

Steve Kerr calls the report that Steph Curry could miss the entire season a “headscratcher” and said he was “confused by the source.” Said Warriors plan to play Curry when healthy this season. Full quote here. pic.twitter.com/IyHZxhyoNu — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 8, 2019

Kerr is toeing the party line on this one, as Warriors owner Joe Lacob has been adamant that the team won't consider tanking. However, with Curry and Klay Thompson out until at least February and recent injuries to Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell, they may not need to.

The Warriors have been the worst defensive team in the league all season while giving extended minutes to rookies like Eric Paschall, Ky Bowman and Jordan Poole. Even with Russell and Green they're almost certainly not a playoff team, which makes you wonder whether they wouldn't be best served losing as much as possible to get a high lottery pick in the 2020 draft, adding that asset to a potentially powerful lineup to start next season.

For now it appears the plan is to play Curry as soon as he's healthy. When that will be and what position the Warriors will occupy when it happens, however, is still unknown.