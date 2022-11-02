The Golden State Warriors' disappointing start to the season continued on Tuesday with a loss to the Miami Heat. Now on a three-game losing streak, the Warriors are 3-5 on the season and sit in 12th place in the Western Conference after two weeks of play.

While yet another loss for the defending champs was the primary story from that game, there was an interesting subplot involving Jordan Poole's dribbling moves. The youngster was called for three carrying violations in the game, much to the frustration of both him and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Following his third violation, Poole was caught on camera making a face at the referee.

"I guess there was an email that went out today and honestly I didn't check my email," Kerr said. "Like, we got a game today, so I wasn't looking at emails. I was shocked because basically the whole league does that. They've been doing it ever since Allen Iverson convinced the referees it wasn't a carry. It is a carry. What Jordan does is a carry, but the whole league's been doing that. So I guess I gotta start checking my email on game days."

Draymond Green came to Poole's defense as well, asking for the rule to be applied evenly throughout the league.

"If you're gonna do that, you better call it," Green said. "Because every guard in the NBA carries -- a lot. Some of the best ball handlers in the NBA carry often. So if it's a point of emphasis then let's see it. But I'm not sure how many I've seen all year, and to see three in one game on one guy. So if it's a point of emphasis, great, but let's see it then."

Poole also got some support from Ja Morant, who took to Twitter to say, "everybody do it lol." Morant, of course, has an interest in sticking up for other guards and keeping the status quo rather than enforcing the discontinued dribble rule to the letter of the law.

If the refs do indeed start calling carries more often, that would certainly be an advantage to the defense. At the same time, it would stifle some of the explosive offense that has helped drive the league's ever-growing popularity. Most likely, the league will try to find a balance and start calling some of the more egregious examples, such as Poole's third violation.