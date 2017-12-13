Steve Kerr tweets reaction to Doug Jones' Alabama senate win: 'Roll Tide,' 'War Eagle'

News outlets reported late Tuesday night that Doug Jones had beaten Roy Moore in the Alabama senate race, which led to a series of celebratory tweets from Jones supporters.

One such supporter was Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who immediately took to Twitter to post the rallying cry for the University of Alabama.

Roll Tide! — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) December 13, 2017

In an effort not to upset the rabid fan base of the state's other most popular college sports powerhouse, Kerr quickly covered his bases with the battle cry of Auburn University.

War Eagle! — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) December 13, 2017

Auburn is the alma mater of Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, whom Kerr played against in the NBA and later worked with at TNT, so going with "Roll Tide" first was probably no accident. An Alabama native, Barkley actively campaigned for Jones leading up to the election.

Kerr has been extremely vocal with his political opinions, most notably criticizing President Trump in a letter published by Sports Illustrated shortly after Trump rescinded the Warriors' White House invitation back in September.