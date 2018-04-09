Steve Kerr wants more out of Warriors' defense: 'We've got to get back to being a top five defensive team'

After the Warriors were blown out by the Pacers on Thursday, Steve Kerr lit into his team, calling their effort embarrassing and pathetic. Strong words from the coach of a team that's won two of the last three NBA championships.

On Sunday, before the Warriors defeated the Suns, Kerr walked back his comments a bit. He was still critical of how his team played, but he said his initial comments about caring were too harsh. Where he really wants to see more energy being spent is on the defensive end. Via ESPN:

"My main message is we've got to defend," Kerr said before the Warriors' 117-100 win over the Suns. "We've got to get back to being a top-five defensive team. I probably chose my words poorly in Indianapolis. When I said they didn't care, that didn't mean that they didn't 'care.' What that meant to me was they didn't box out. They didn't get in the passing lanes. They didn't compete at a high level. But when you say someone doesn't care, that can be interpreted as maybe you're questioning their character.

Kerr has every right to call out his team's effort when he sees fit. He's the coach and he knows when a team is trying their hardest as opposed to cruising through the season. However, he also knows that balancing the locker room and keeping them focused is a part of his job and if the team isn't reaching his standards then it's up to him to figure out why.

The Warriors haven't been world beaters to finish the season. They're .500 in their last 10 games. Some of that is due to injuries and lost of focus. Nobody expects these problems to carry into the playoffs. Kerr just wants to see his team playing good basketball heading into the postseason. That means playing good defense, boxing out, and doing all those small things that win games.