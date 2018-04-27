Steve Nash explains his relationship with the Warriors, predicts how much longer Dirk Nowitzki will play

Late in March, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame officially announced their Class of 2018, which included, among other stars, former two-time MVP Steve Nash. On Friday, Nash joined CBS Sports' Off the Bench podcast to discuss his future induction into the HOF as well as a number of other topics.

Two of the most interesting were his relationship with the Golden State Warriors and his thoughts on how much longer his former teammate Dirk Nowitzki would play.

Nash on his work with the Warriors (begins at the 24:05 mark):

First of all, Steve Kerr is just a great human being. Very intelligent person, great competitor, obviously has a great pedigree with not only his parents, who were educators, but playing for Phil and Pop, being a champion, playing with Michael and Timmy. He just gave me a great opportunity. This was a year before I retired, he said 'I want you to be a part of what we're doing.' He gave me total freedom to come when I wanted. He said just try to come up a few days a month. It's a perfect opportunity for me. I'm not ready to jump all the way in -- maybe I'll never be -- but to still be involved and to frankly to learn as much as to have an impact. It's nice to be a part of this organization and to try to figure out how he leads -- the dynamics, walking through with him, even just core values and how that frames your approach. But as far as working with the guys. Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] are so good there's not a lot for me to do. But I've definitely been able to talk with them from time to time or worked with Klay a little bit on the court. With Steph, it's more just I sit there and rebound as every ball goes in the hoop, and then once in a blue moon we'll talk about a subject, because he's just kind of a savant. Not that he's not a thinker, but he just plays. He has such incredible technique. He's very instinctive, which is beautiful. Sometimes we'll have a talk about certain scenarios, but he's just so good. And funny enough I had developed a relationship with Kevin Durant before he came from the Warriors, so when he came it was more of a natural fit for us to work together. So when I'm up together I really train Kevin, but I'm there as a resource so I'll work with Pat McCaw or I'll work with Klay, and like I said I just watch Steph's balls go through the basket and chuck 'em back out to him.

Nash also touched on Nowitzki, and why he thinks next season will be his last (begins at the 29:40 mark):

I think next year will be his last. We had a brief chat about it. If I had to read between the tea leaves of what he said, I'd say next year would be his last for sure. He's announced he's coming back I believe, so I think that was even a tough decision, but when it comes to the end, when it's gone, it's gone, so why not? Why not even take a victory lap and experience it all? I got a chance to play with him obviously for six years. Tireless worker, loves basketball -- really, really loves basketball. He deserves everything that comes his way. He's put himself in the conversation as one of the best players to ever play the game, he's a great closer, a champion, an All-Star like 12,000 times and he deserves it because he came to the United States and was super green and intimidated. For me, the No. 1 predictor of success is resilience, toughness, grit. And he came here and you wondered if he'd have that. Because he was intimidated, he did look out of sorts. So to have that grit and toughness to keep going and keep learning, keep pushing and never take his foot off the gas. And then to become a closer, where you're carrying a franchise to a championship. That's the ultimate kind of success story, so hats off for sure.

Nash is a very interesting guest, and the entire conversation spanned a number of interesting topics. The entire show is well worth a listen.