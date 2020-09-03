On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that the team has agreed to a four-year contract with Steve Nash to become the franchise's next head coach. Nash becomes the 23rd head coach in franchise history and will succeed Jacque Vaughn, who was serving as the interim coach after the team parted ways Kenny Atkinson back in March.

One of the most interesting aspects of the Nash hire is the fact that he doesn't have any head coaching experience. However, he's not exactly the first former point guard to try his hand in the coaching ranks.

Some of the best point guards in NBA history have served as head coaches, but not all have had an abundance of success.

Notable Point Guard Head Coaching Records:

Jason Kidd

Former Nets point guard Jason Kidd is one of the first names that comes to mind. After retiring from the game in 2013, Kidd quickly jumped into the coaching ranks as he was hired by the Nets to become their head coach. Kidd led the Nets to a 44-38 record in his lone season with the team, and became the 19th rookie head coach in league history to lead his team to a Game 7 win on the road. In addition, Kidd became the first head coach to win a Game 7 on the road in his first year.

In July 2014, the Milwaukee Bucks ended up acquiring Kidd's coaching rights from the Nets in exchange for a pair of second round picks. It was reported that Kidd was seeking more power in the front office and clashed with general manager Billy King. His tenure with the Bucks wasn't as successful as the team had hoped and they never made it out of the opening round of the playoffs, which led to his firing and the hire of Mike Budenholzer.

Kidd put together a 183-190 career record as a head coach and hasn't been a head coach since being fired by Milwaukee in in 2018.

Isiah Thomas

In addition to Kidd, Isiah Thomas also didn't have the best luck as a NBA head coach. Much like Kidd, Thomas is in the top 10 in assists all-time, but that success didn't translate to the coaching ranks.

Thomas was hired to succeed Larry Bird with the Indiana Pacers in 2000, after Bird led the team the NBA Finals. The former Detroit Pistons star actually got off to a solid start as he led the Pacers to winning records in two of his three seasons with the franchise. However, the Pacers lost in the first round in each of those three seasons.

After taking a break from the coaching ranks, Thomas landed with the New York Knicks and his NBA coaching career took a turn for the worse. Thomas went 56-108 in his two seasons as the Knicks head coach and his career record ended up being 187-223.

While Kidd and Thomas didn't have the success that many envisioned, there are a few coaches that have bucked that trend.

Lenny Wilkens

Lenny Wilkens is one of a select group that has been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach. After a 15-year career in the NBA, Wilkens became the head coach of the Seattle SuperSonics where he spent the 13 years leading that franchise.

During the 1978-79 campaign, Wilkens helped lead the SuperSonics to an NBA title. Wilkens also spent time as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, and Toronto Raptors before retiring in 2005. He finished his career with a 1,332-1,155 record and certainly has the most wins of any former floor general.

Doc Rivers

Doc Rivers, who was a second round of the Atlanta Hawks in 1983, has been one of the most successful coaches in the NBA for the last 20 years. Rivers helped lead the Boston Celtics to an NBA title in 2008 and has consistently taken his teams to the playoffs. It's quite possible that Rivers has another stellar postseason run in store with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020.

Rivers has a 943-681 career record and has been one of the most successful former point guards to become a head coach.

Tyronn Lue

Tyronn Lue also turned out to be a solid head coach and even helped lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first NBA title in franchise history. What makes that even more impressive is that Lue took over for David Blatt midseason. Lue put together a 128-83 record before being fired for an 0-6 start to the 2018-19 campaign following the departure of LeBron James. Lue is expected to be a candidate for coaching vacancies this summer and should be able to show what an asset he can be once again.

Mark Jackson

Mark Jackson was the man that helped begin the dynasty of the Golden State Warriors as he put together a 121-109 record in three seasons in the Bay Area. Jackson led the Warriors to the postseason in his final two seasons, but never got past the Western Conference Semifinals, which led to his dismissal following the 2013-14 season. After his departure, the Warriors won three of the next four NBA Championships and won the West five consecutive seasons.

Mike D'Antoni

Mike D'Antoni may not have seen success as an NBA player, but he did have success overseas. Following his playing career, D'Antoni has managed to to build contenders with his up-tempo style with multiple teams. D'Antoni was Nash's head coach from for four seasons while the pair were with the Phoenix Suns. In addition to his time with the New York Knicks, D'Antoni has also been the head coach of the Houston Rockets for the past four seasons and has never won fewer than 44 games in those campaigns. His career record is currently 718-555 and he's been one of the more successful point guards that have turned to coaching.