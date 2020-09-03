On Thursday, two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash became the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. In addition to that move, the franchise is retaining interim head coach Jacque Vaughn and making the team's top assistant coach.
Nash has never had a full-time NBA coaching job. However, the connections are there as to why Nash landed the Nets' coaching job. The former star point guard did play with Nets general manager Sean Marks when the two were members of the Phoenix Suns. In addition, Nash was a part-time assistant with the Golden State Warriors while current Nets star Kevin Durant was in the Bay Area.
The Nets were in the market for a new head coach after they fired Kenny Atkinson during the 2019-20 season. Following Atkinson's dismissal, the Nets turned to Vaughn to lead the team, and he did so in the bubble as well.
While the connections are there, this was a hire that was definitely a bit surprising. NBA Twitter had an abundance of reactions to the news that Nash is set to become the 23rd head coach in Nets' franchise history.
Richard Jefferson certainly is familiar with the basketball acumen that Nash brings to the table after facing him on several occasions throughout his NBA career. The veteran swingman is on board with the Nets hire.
Steve Nash was a player development consultant with the Warriors and worked closely with Kevin Durant during that time.— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 3, 2020
Now he’ll be coaching Durant and Kyrie Irving with the Nets.
Nash has a history with Durant, who was likely on board with the hire. Now Nash will have the opportunity to work with Durant once again.