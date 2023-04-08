Memphis Grizzlies big man Steven Adams is likely to miss the postseason, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Adams has been out since January with an injury to his right knee. He was initially expected to miss only five weeks, but even after receiving a stem cell injection, he seemingly is not ready to make his return to the court.

His absence poses a number of strategic problems for the Grizzlies. Their offense is very reliant on offensive rebounding to generate points, and Adams is among the best offensive rebounders in the NBA. Additionally, key reserve Brandon Clarke is also out for the postseason after injuring his Achilles tendon earlier in the season. This leaves the Grizzlies precariously thin up front. Xavier Tillman has filled in admirably for Adams recently, but depth and versatility matter quite a bit in the playoffs, and now, the Grizzlies won't really have it.

This is especially important considering Jaren Jackson Jr.'s weakness for fouling. If he gets into foul trouble, Memphis simply lacks the depth in its frontcourt to compensate with reserves now. This is going to be problematic if the current standings hold and the Grizzlies draw the Lakers in the first round. The Lakers lead the NBA in free throw attempts while committing the fewest fouls in the league themselves, so not only could the Lakers get Jackson off of the floor, but they could also draw enormous free-throw disparities in that series.

The Grizzlies have dealt with losses all year. Jackson started the year injured. Ja Morant missed time due to personal issues recently. They lost Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton in the offseason. Adams hasn't played in months. Yet they're exactly where they were in the standings a year ago: seeded No. 2. Memphis is resilient. If any team can overcome these injuries, it's them.