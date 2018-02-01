Stores are selling out of Blake Griffin's new Detroit Pistons jersey like crazy

Some shops were cleaned out of the ex-Clipper's new Motor City jersey within 'minutes'

Days after the Detroit Pistons debuted their new Blake Griffin jerseys, everyone in Motown seems to have purchased their own.

Showing off their prized trade acquisition by injecting Griffin's name and old college number, 23, into this season's Motor City uniform collection, the Pistons didn't waste time getting those Griffin jerseys on the shelves at stores in their new downtown Detroit location.

And fans didn't waste time snatching them up.

As MSN's Matt Birch notes, Griffin threads are probably getting a serious markdown in Los Angeles. In D-Town, however, all indications are that Pistons faithful can't get enough of them, with ESPN's Darren Rovell reporting that jerseys "sold out in minutes."

