Stotts Says Caleb Swanigan Will Start vs Orlando Magic
A strong outing in his first NBA start appears to have earned Portand’s rookie another.
Trail Blazers rookie Caleb Swanigan will retain the starting power forward spot in Portland’s next game versus the Orlando Magic, according to Dan Sheldon of NBCSports Northwest. Swanigan earned the first start of his young career as the Blazers faced the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.
Following the 99-82 Blazers victory, Oregonian beat writer Joe Freeman asked Head Coach Terry Stotts if Swanigan would retain the starting power forward spot.
I asked Terry Stotts if Caleb Swanigan would start moving forward.— Joe Freeman (@BlazerFreeman) November 14, 2017
His reply: "I don’t know. I mean, maybe. Probably. We’ll see. But most likely. He’s 1-0, so most likely."
Now Sheldon reports that Swanigan will indeed start on Wednesday:
Terry Stotts: "Caleb (Swanigan) is going to start tomorrow against Orlando."— Dan Sheldon (@DanSheldonNBCS) November 14, 2017
Swanigan played 20 minutes versus Denver, scoring 6 points with 5 rebounds and 2 blocks. He fouled out with 4:13 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Previous started Noah Vonleh also had a strong game, scoring 8 points in 26 minutes on 4 for 5 shooting, netting 10 boards, 2 steals, and a block.
