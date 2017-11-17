STR Show #128: Greg Wissinger returns to discuss all the latest Kings news and notes

It’s going to be a looooooooong season, folks.

Good Morning!

Episode #128 of the Sactown Royalty Show is LIVE! Greg Wissinger finally agreed to come back on his old podcast, and we touched on how just about every Sacramento King is performing this year. It was great to have Greg back on the podcast, so shout out to him for giving me an hour of his day.

I keep copy / pasting the same generic information dump below, and I’m going to do that again, so don’t worry, but I’ll also say this; thank you for listening, and thank you for all the support. We got a lot of excellent feedback on the podcast with Jill last week, more than any other podcast since I started recording a few months back, and it’s great to hear that people are listening and enjoying the show. It means a lot. Ok, back to the generic info dump:

