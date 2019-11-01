StubHub Ticket Data for the 2019-20 season: A look at the NBA's trendiest games and teams

The 2019-20 NBA season is in full swing, and some fresh teams are enjoying a boost in attendance and popularity thanks to the multitude of major moves made over the offseason. This season brought a variety of new superstar duos to the league's landscape, including the pairing of LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the Lakers, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard with the Clippers, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with the Nets, and Russell Westbrook and James Harden in Houston. These moves have shaken up the ticket-buying landscape, as teams like the Clippers and Nets have benefited immensely from their new star additions, according to StubHub's annual ticket sales data.

"The biggest story of this year's NBA offseason was undoubtedly the rise of the star player duos and StubHub has seen this in sales with a significant uptick from those teams as fans ramp up to see the debut of these incredible athletes," said Akshay Khanna, GM of the NBA for StubHub. "The Clippers ticket sales were a staggering 800 percent higher this year than last, showing the power of celebrity in the NBA."

The Clippers may have enjoyed the biggest year-over-year boost in terms of ticket sales, but they are far from the only team in high demand this season. With that said, let's take a look at the most in-demand teams and games for the '19-20 season, via StubHub data.

Top teams for the 2019-20 NBA season

Want to be a popular team in the NBA? Land a superstar. Or two. Out of the league's 10 most in-demand teams for the '19-20 season, almost all of them have at least one top-tier talent on the roster, while some teams like the Clippers, Lakers, and Sixers have multiple. The prospect of top draft pick Zion Williamson blossoming into a superstar also helped catapult New Orleans into the top ten after being on the opposite end of the spectrum a year ago. New Orleans has never been in the top 10 before. It's a star-driven league, and that is clearly reflected in StubHub's ticket data.

In addition to the presence of a superstar(s), location is the other major factor when it comes to ticket sales, and big cities are benefiting. Four of the top five most in-demand teams across the league's landscape are from either Los Angeles or New York, and the fifth is Philadelphia; another massive market.

Here are StubHub's top 10 most in-demand teams for the '19-20 NBA season:

With four of the league's best players suiting up for the Lakers and Clippers, Los Angeles -- and the Staples Center specifically -- is clearly the epicenter of the league this season. There will be a show there every single night, and unlike other arenas, 82 regular season home games will be played there between the two teams, rather than the normal 41.

The Raptors lost a superstar over the summer, but their fans are clearly still riding high off of their first championship win in June. Also, props to the Knicks for coming in as the fourth-most in-demand team, despite a lack of star power, or expectations. This just shows that if the Knicks are ever actually able to get it together, they will be the hottest ticket in the league.

Top NBA games for '19-20

Half of the 10 most in-demand games for the 2019-20 NBA season have already occurred, as opening week draws a lot of attention. The opening night showdown between Los Angeles' two teams was the most highly sought after ticket in the league this season, followed only by the Christmas Day match-up between those two teams. Philadelphia's season-opener against the Boston Celtics was the third most in-demand game.

Here's a look at the full top 10:

The Lakers have the most in-demand games (five out of the top 10), which isn't surprising at all, considering they were also the most in-demand team overall. Behind the Lakers. the Sixers have the second-most in-demand games with three, as legitimate championship aspirations have raised Philadelphia's popularity.

NBA teams on the rise in popularity

Established superstars aren't the only ones that moved tickets this year, as increased sales have also come courtesy of young stars boosting fan anticipation for the teams (think Trae Young in Atlanta, Williamson in New Orleans, and Luka Doncic in Dallas), along with playoff teams looking to build off last season's success (Philadelphia and Denver).

All over the movement over the offseason, combined with the fact that the Golden State Warriors don't enter the season as the overwhelming title favorite as they have in recent years has helped spread out sales. The fact that more fanbases feel like their team has a real chance at competing for a championship this season has led to an increased demand for a wider array of teams.

Here's a look at the 10 teams that have experienced the greatest growth in tickets sales since the start of last season:

Overall, it seems like there's more optimism among more NBA fanbases this season then there has been in the past.

Other key takeaways