Now that we're in the thick of the NBA playoffs, the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports will be providing daily picks for the duration of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make at least one pick for every game between now and the NBA Finals. All lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Philadelphia's poor 3-point shooting is the only thing keeping all three games of this series from hitting the over. Game 3 went over the Game 4 total despite the two sides combining for just 60 points in the paint. Boston has scored at least 112 points in all nine games it has played this offseason. Until someone actually proves that they can slow the Celtics down, you should expect them to put points on the board. Until the Celtics prove they can maintain their defense over the course of an entire series, you should consider their overs wise bets. The Pick: Over 214.5

It took 86 points out of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant for the Suns to win Game 3. Now, Phoenix will probably get more than seven points out of its third-leading scorer in Game 4, but very little that happened on Friday was particularly encouraging for Phoenix. The Nuggets generated clean 3-pointers for much of the night and just struggled to make them. Devin Booker shot 80% from the field and Kevin Durant made 14 free throws, a new season high. DeAndre Ayton was visibly frustrated when Monty Williams elected to close Game 3 with Jock Landale at center, and after everything that has happened between those two, it isn't clear how Ayton will respond to that decision. Right now, the Suns are just too thin to reasonably compete with Denver across seven games. It took a heroic effort from two mega stars to win Game 3. Odds are, that won't repeat in Game 4. The Pick: Nuggets +3.5