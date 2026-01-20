A cross-conference matchup tips off the Tuesday NBA schedule as the Phoenix Suns travel to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers are 23-18 on the season, while Phoenix is 26-17. Both teams come into this matchup on the second half of a back-to-back. Philadelphia beat Indiana on Monday and Phoenix beat the Nets. The teams haven't revealed injury reports yet, though Paul George (knee) didn't play on Monday.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. Phoenix is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. 76ers odds per DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under is 223.5 points. Before making any 76ers vs. Suns picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 35-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated 76ers vs. Suns 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Sixers:

76ers vs. Suns spread: Suns -1.5 76ers vs. Suns over/under: 223.5 points 76ers vs. Suns money line: Suns -105, 76ers -102 76ers vs. Suns picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Suns streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Suns vs. 76ers pick

After 10,000 simulations of 76ers vs. Suns, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (223.5 points). The total has dropped two points from the opening line as some bettors are expected a lower-scoring game with these teams coming in off of games on Monday.

The Sixers, however, have slightly trended to the Over this season, and all three of their games where the total has been between 223 and 226 have cleared the total. They've also gone Over in 57% of the second halves of back-to-backs. SportsLine's model is projecting 233 combined points as the Over hits 63% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

