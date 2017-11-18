Suns Booker rains career-high six threes on Lakers heads
Suns Booker rains career-high six threes on Lakers heads
The complete list of Western Conference players with seven or more 30+ point games this season:
- Devin Booker (7)
The complete list of Western Conference players with three or more 30+ point games this season while shooting 50+% and dishing 4+ assists:
- Booker (3)
- Anthony Davis (3)
The complete list of Western Conference players posting 23/4/4 with 40+ threes this season:
The complete list of Western Conference players posting 23/4/4 with True Shooting % of 57% or higher:
- Kevin Durant
- James Harden
- Stephen Curry
- Devin Booker
I could go on, but the point is the same: If he keeps playing like this, Devin Booker should be an All Star this season.
Watch him work.
-
Ball walks away from fight to avoid tech
Lonzo doesn't want to throw away money for a tech, which isn't a great look for the rookie
-
Anthony Davis suffers concussion
Davis left the Pelicans' game against the Nuggets in the third quarter
-
Popovich calls all three refs 'blind'
Popovich was upset about an out of bounds call
-
Wall with unique description of bad game
Wall went 3-for-12 from the field, and had just eight points in the Wizards' loss
-
Noah knows he's not the same player
Noah was reinstated from his 20-game suspension on Monday, but is yet to play for the Knic...
-
Rose's ankle to be immobilized in boot
In his first season with the Cavs, Rose has not played since Nov. 7