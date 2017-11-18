Suns Booker rains career-high six threes on Lakers heads

Suns Booker rains career-high six threes on Lakers heads

The complete list of Western Conference players with seven or more 30+ point games this season:

  1. Devin Booker (7)

The complete list of Western Conference players with three or more 30+ point games this season while shooting 50+% and dishing 4+ assists:

  1. Booker (3)
  2. Anthony Davis (3)

The complete list of Western Conference players posting 23/4/4 with 40+ threes this season:

  1. James Harden
  2. Stephen Curry
  3. DeMarcus Cousins
  4. Devin Booker

The complete list of Western Conference players posting 23/4/4 with True Shooting % of 57% or higher:

  1. Kevin Durant
  2. James Harden
  3. Stephen Curry
  4. Devin Booker

I could go on, but the point is the same: If he keeps playing like this, Devin Booker should be an All Star this season.

Watch him work.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories