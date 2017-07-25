Suns' Brandon Knight suffers torn ACL, likely to miss entire NBA season
Knight still has three years left on his five-year, $70 million contract
There are still about three months to go until the 2017-18 NBA season begins, but the Phoenix Suns have already suffered a huge setback.
The Suns announced Tuesday that point guard Brandon Knight suffered a torn ACL and they expect him to miss the 2018 season. Via Suns.com:
Phoenix Suns guard Brandon Knight has sustained a torn ACL in his left knee and will undergo surgery, it was determined following an examination with Head Team Physician Dr. Tom Carter. The injury occurred last week while Knight was playing in his native South Florida. A timetable for his return will be determined at a later date, though he is expected to miss the 2017-18 season.
Knight struggled with injuries last season, playing just 54 games because of various ailments. He averaged 11 points and 2.4 assists, the lowest marks of his career.
The news was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.
This would presumably open up more playing time for Tyler Ulis, who shined at the end of last season when both Knight and Eric Bledsoe were dealing with injuries.
