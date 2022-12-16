Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul had the opportunity to add another accomplishment to his Hall of Fame career on Friday. Just hours after helping the Suns defeat the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Paul flew down to North Carolina to attend his graduation from Winston-Salem State University in person on Friday.

Paul, who wore a red-and-white cap and gown, could be seen walking with his classmates during Winston-Salem State's graduation. The 12-time All-Star received a bachelor's degree in communications from the historically Black college.

The Suns guard initially began his pursuit of a bachelor's degree in 2003 while playing at Wake Forest. However, Paul only played for the Demon Deacons for two seasons before being selected by the New Orleans Hornets with the No. 4 pick in the 2005 NBA Draft.

In addition to walking at graduation, Paul also gifted each of his fellow graduates $2,500.

"Man it's cool, I'm excited, Long time coming," Paul told The Arizona Republic following Thursday's 111-95 win over the Clippers. "To be able to go back home and do that with my family is something that snuck up kinda quick but I'm probably most excited that I get to spend the next 10 days with my wife and my kids."

Paul has been an advocate for HBCUs in recent years and even created an internship pipeline at North Carolina A&T. He also produced a docuseries that focused on the lack of resources that athletic departments at HBCUs have to deal with.

"I speak about it every now and then when I get a chance, but I think HBCUs are so important for trying to make sure that we level the playing field," Paul told the Arizona Republic last month. "Make sure that they're provided with the same opportunities that a lot of these other schools are blessed with, and the guys are just as talented, if not more talented, they just need the platform. They need people to see them, to believe in them."