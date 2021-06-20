Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul will miss Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Paul was first placed into the protocols on Wednesday, and it is unclear how long he will remain in them. The Suns have proven capable of surviving short stretches without Paul. They won Game 1 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers despite Paul suffering a shoulder injury that would weaken him throughout that series. Cameron Payne is the likely starter in Paul's place.

The Suns aren't the only team in this series to be dealing with a critical absence. The Clippers are currently without Kawhi Leonard, who is dealing with a knee injury suffered in the second round against the Utah Jazz. He will reportedly not travel with the Clippers to Phoenix after missing both Game 5 and 6 of the second round against Utah.

There is no timeline on his return at the moment either. However, the Clippers, like the Suns, have shown they can hold their own without Leonard. They were tied 2-2 against the Jazz when Leonard went down, but managed to win the next two games: one of which came on the road in Salt Lake City where the Jazz had been 31-5 at home in the regular season. The other was a 25-point comeback at home to clinch the series in Game 6.

Paul spent six seasons with the Clippers earlier in his career. He has never made the NBA Finals, but neither have the Clippers as a franchise. One of them will get there for the first time, but it's unclear how active a role Paul will be able to play in attempting to make that elusive first trip to the Finals, but Phoenix has built one of the NBA's deeper teams. Paul has been carrying teams for his entire career. Now, his teammates might have to get him over the hump.