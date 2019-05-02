Suns coaching rumors: Monty Williams meets with Phoenix for second time; no job offer has been extended yet

The Phoenix Suns still consider Monty Williams the franchise's top target for the head-coaching job.

The Suns, who fired head coach Igor Kokoskov after just one season, met with the Philadelphia 76ers' assistant head coach once again on Wednesday night in Philadelphia after previously meeting with the former head coach in Toronto last Friday before the Sixers took on the Raptors for Game 1, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

With that said, the Suns have still yet to offer an official contract to Williams, per Woj:

Sources: Phoenix owner Robert Sarver met with Sixers assistant Monty Williams in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Williams remains Suns top target to hire as head coach, but no offer has been yet extended. Williams remains in talks for Lakers job, vying with Ty Lue. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 2, 2019

Williams does have some head-coaching experience under his belt from his time with the New Orleans Pelicans. In five seasons with New Orleans, Williams accumulated a 173-221 record, winning at least 45 games in two of those seasons.

The former NBA guard is currently in his first season as an assistant coach on Brett Brown's staff in Philadelphia. The former small forward certainly wouldn't be the first coach that was poached from the 76ers as Lloyd Pierce was hired by the Atlanta Hawks following the 2017-18 season. In addition, assistant Billy Lange accepted a head-coaching position at Saint Joseph's University earlier this season.

As mentioned in the earlier tweet, Williams is also drawing serious interest from the Los Angeles Lakers after Luke Walton and the team "parted ways" earlier this month. It would appear at the moment that it's a two-team race between the Suns and the Lakers when it comes to possibly hiring Williams as head coach.

Meanwhile, the Suns also previously interviewed Portland Trail Blazers assistants Nate Tibbetts and David Vanterpool.

Tibbetts has plenty of coaching experience after spending time with the Cleveland Cavaliers organization as an assistant coach for the team under Byron Scott from 2011 to 2013. The former Cleveland assistant coach then left the franchise to become an assistant coach with the Portland Trail Blazers under head coach Terry Stotts, where he has been since 2013.

Much like Tibbets, David Vanterpool has also been an assistant under Stotts since 2013. Vanterpool was a four-year star at St. Bonaventure before eventually having a lengthy professional career overseas.

Tibbetts and Vanterpool have also been granted permission to interview for the Cavaliers' head-coaching vacancy.