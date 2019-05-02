Suns coaching rumors: Monty Williams meets with Phoenix for second time; no job offer has been extended yet
Phoenix appears fixated with Williams, who met with the team for a second interview on Wednesday
The Phoenix Suns still consider Monty Williams the franchise's top target for the head-coaching job.
The Suns, who fired head coach Igor Kokoskov after just one season, met with the Philadelphia 76ers' assistant head coach once again on Wednesday night in Philadelphia after previously meeting with the former head coach in Toronto last Friday before the Sixers took on the Raptors for Game 1, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
With that said, the Suns have still yet to offer an official contract to Williams, per Woj:
Williams does have some head-coaching experience under his belt from his time with the New Orleans Pelicans. In five seasons with New Orleans, Williams accumulated a 173-221 record, winning at least 45 games in two of those seasons.
The former NBA guard is currently in his first season as an assistant coach on Brett Brown's staff in Philadelphia. The former small forward certainly wouldn't be the first coach that was poached from the 76ers as Lloyd Pierce was hired by the Atlanta Hawks following the 2017-18 season. In addition, assistant Billy Lange accepted a head-coaching position at Saint Joseph's University earlier this season.
As mentioned in the earlier tweet, Williams is also drawing serious interest from the Los Angeles Lakers after Luke Walton and the team "parted ways" earlier this month. It would appear at the moment that it's a two-team race between the Suns and the Lakers when it comes to possibly hiring Williams as head coach.
Meanwhile, the Suns also previously interviewed Portland Trail Blazers assistants Nate Tibbetts and David Vanterpool.
Tibbetts has plenty of coaching experience after spending time with the Cleveland Cavaliers organization as an assistant coach for the team under Byron Scott from 2011 to 2013. The former Cleveland assistant coach then left the franchise to become an assistant coach with the Portland Trail Blazers under head coach Terry Stotts, where he has been since 2013.
Much like Tibbets, David Vanterpool has also been an assistant under Stotts since 2013. Vanterpool was a four-year star at St. Bonaventure before eventually having a lengthy professional career overseas.
Tibbetts and Vanterpool have also been granted permission to interview for the Cavaliers' head-coaching vacancy.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sixers vs. Raptors odds, Game 3 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Sixers vs. Raptors game 10,000 t...
-
Portland proves it's not Lillard-or-bust
Portland tied its second-round series with Denver, 1-1, on Wednesday
-
Embiid vows to be more patient vs. Raps
The Sixers center has struggled during this second-round series against the Raptors
-
NBA playoffs suffering without LeBron
With the Warriors looking unbeatable right now, it doesn't even feel like there's an Eastern...
-
Celtics' Ainge suffers mild heart attack
Ainge, 60, received immediate medical treatment after suffering a mild heart attack on Tuesday...
-
NBA DFS lineups, best picks for May 2
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...