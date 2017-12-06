Suns' Devin Booker carried off court with groin injury in loss to Raptors
Booker appeared to be in a lot of pain after a late injury against the Raptors
Only one night after scoring 46 points in a victory against the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had to be carried off the floor by teammates after suffering an apparent groin injury late in the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors.
Booker was guarding Raptors guard Fred VanVleet around midcourt when he pulled up wincing. He stood in the same spot on the court until he was helped off the floor by Suns teammates.
After the game the Suns said that Booker had suffered a strained adductor and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Phoenix.
If Booker is out for a prolonged period of time, as it appears he might be, this is pretty much a worst-case scenario for the Suns. He has increased his scoring average to 24.5 points this season after averaging 22.1 last season. Entering Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Booker had scored 30 or more points in three out of the team's previous four games.
Booker is the only glimmer of hope in a pretty bleak franchise, and Phoenix will have some serious problems putting the ball in the basket while Booker is out of the lineup.
-
Are the Warriors losing their composure?
The Warriors have had three straight ejections. Is this a sign of things to come?
-
NBA Tuesday scores, highlights, updates
Keep it right here for the latest news, scores and highlights from Tuesday's NBA games
-
Curry (ankle) out at least two weeks
The Warriors superstar will miss at least two weeks with an ankle sprain
-
Knicks' Hardaway likely out two weeks
Hardaway Jr. is expected to miss even more time due to a stress injury in his leg
-
Has Blazers' star core already peaked?
Portland is good enough now, but how does it go from here to great, and what will it take to...
-
Jazz vs. Thunder odds, expert picks
West Coast handicapper Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of the Jazz and has a strong...
Add a Comment