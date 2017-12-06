Suns' Devin Booker carried off court with groin injury in loss to Raptors

Only one night after scoring 46 points in a victory against the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had to be carried off the floor by teammates after suffering an apparent groin injury late in the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors.

Booker was guarding Raptors guard Fred VanVleet around midcourt when he pulled up wincing. He stood in the same spot on the court until he was helped off the floor by Suns teammates.

Oh, no. Devin Booker has to be carried off the court with what appears to be a groin injury. pic.twitter.com/V7IR2ixHla — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) December 6, 2017

After the game the Suns said that Booker had suffered a strained adductor and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Phoenix.

Injury Update: Devin Booker has a strained left adductor. He will be further evaluated when the team returns to Phoenix. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 6, 2017

If Booker is out for a prolonged period of time, as it appears he might be, this is pretty much a worst-case scenario for the Suns. He has increased his scoring average to 24.5 points this season after averaging 22.1 last season. Entering Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Booker had scored 30 or more points in three out of the team's previous four games.

Booker is the only glimmer of hope in a pretty bleak franchise, and Phoenix will have some serious problems putting the ball in the basket while Booker is out of the lineup.