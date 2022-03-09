Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker is coming off the NBA's health and safety protocols and available to play in Wednesday night's game against the Miami Heat, the team announced. Booker returns to the Suns after a one-week absence. Phoenix went 3-1 in his absence, including two close wins over the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic.

It's a clear boost for the West's top-seeded Suns, who are currently without All-Star guard Chris Paul for the foreseeable future -- possibly until the playoffs -- as he recovers from a thumb fracture. In Paul's absence, the Suns will need Booker to shoulder most of the offensive responsibility. While he was out, however, Cam Johnson and Deandre Ayton did their part in boosting Phoenix to three wins with its top stars both out of the lineup.

The Suns hold an eight-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies, who jumped the Golden State Warriors for second place in the West. With Booker now back, Phoenix, one of the deepest teams in the league, can focus on adding to its lead atop the conference. The team concludes its road trip with Wednesday's matchup against the East's No. 1 seed in Miami before returning to Phoenix for a two-game homestand.