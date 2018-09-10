Suns' Devin Booker expected to miss six weeks following hand surgery

After a busy summer that included drafting DeAndre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick, inking Devin Booker to a five-year max extension, signing Trevor Ariza in free agency and trading for Ryan Anderson, there was plenty of optimism for the Phoenix Suns heading into this season. Unfortunately, that positive momentum they were building has just been stalled.

According to the Suns, Booker underwent right hand surgery on Monday and is expected to miss approximately six weeks. If Booker sticks to that timetable, he could miss only one or two regular season games. But given the investment Phoenix made in him earlier this summer, there's no way they're going to rush him back.

Booker jammed his right hand toward the end of last season, and had to wear a splint down the stretch. Apparently the injury was either worse than initially thought, or simply wasn't getting better from rest and treatment.

While the injury overall doesn't sound super serious, it's never a good thing when your best player needs surgery on his shooting hand. Plus, the timing is especially tough for the Suns.

Training camp is the one extended period of time the team and coaching staff have together to practice regularly and it always hurts when your best player can't be a part of that process. Add on top of that the fact that the Suns have a bunch of important new pieces -- Ayton, Ariza, Anderson -- to incorporate this season, and this becomes an even tougher blow for Phoenix.