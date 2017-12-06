Suns' Devin Booker expected to miss two-to-three weeks with groin strain

Devin Booker was carried off the court on Tuesday against the Raptors

The hits keep coming to Devin Booker and the Suns. Just as Booker was starting to put together a string of great scoring outings, including a 46 point performance against the 76ers, he was forced to leave Tuesday night's game against the Raptors with a groin injury.

Luckily for the Suns, the injury is not too severe with the expected recovery time expected to be around two-to-three weeks. Losing a key player like Booker for any period of time can't be good for Phoenix, but at least it's a short-term injury as opposed a long term absence.

The Suns are pretty dreadful this season, but they've actually shown little signs of competitiveness from time to time. Booker's scoring is a big part of that and they're going to need to search for a way to replace his production and shooting. Depending on how this plays out, this could send an already bad team on an even tougher stretch of games.

Booker is currently averaging a career high 24.3 points per game. He's shooting 38 percent from 3-point range and 45 percent from the field as a whole. 

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories