Suns' Devin Booker expected to miss two-to-three weeks with groin strain

The hits keep coming to Devin Booker and the Suns. Just as Booker was starting to put together a string of great scoring outings, including a 46 point performance against the 76ers, he was forced to leave Tuesday night's game against the Raptors with a groin injury.

Oh, no. Devin Booker has to be carried off the court with what appears to be a groin injury. pic.twitter.com/V7IR2ixHla — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) December 6, 2017

Luckily for the Suns, the injury is not too severe with the expected recovery time expected to be around two-to-three weeks. Losing a key player like Booker for any period of time can't be good for Phoenix, but at least it's a short-term injury as opposed a long term absence.

BOOKER INJURY UPDATE: Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker sustained a left adductor strain in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s game at Toronto. Following further evaluation and an MRI, his expected recovery time is approximately two to three weeks. pic.twitter.com/NSKLIOssoi — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 6, 2017

The Suns are pretty dreadful this season, but they've actually shown little signs of competitiveness from time to time. Booker's scoring is a big part of that and they're going to need to search for a way to replace his production and shooting. Depending on how this plays out, this could send an already bad team on an even tougher stretch of games.

Booker is currently averaging a career high 24.3 points per game. He's shooting 38 percent from 3-point range and 45 percent from the field as a whole.