Suns' Devin Booker to undergo hand surgery and will be out indefinitely, report says

After a busy summer that included drafting DeAndre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick, inking Devin Booker to a five-year max extension, signing Trevor Ariza in free agency and trading for Ryan Anderson, there was plenty of optimism for the Phoenix Suns heading into this season. Unfortunately, that positive momentum they were building has just been stalled.

According to a report from John Gambadoro, the Suns will be without their start shooting guard indefinitely. Booker is set to undergo hand surgery, and there's currently no timetable for his return. Via 98.7 FM Arizona Sports:

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker will undergo hand surgery on Monday and is out indefinitely, reports 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station's John Gambadoro. Booker will have the surgery in Los Angeles and is likely to miss the start of training camp.

Booker jammed his right hand toward the end of last season, and had to wear a splint down the stretch. Apparently the injury was either worse than initially thought, or simply wasn't getting better from rest and treatment.

While the injury overall doesn't sound super serious, it's never a good thing when your best player needs surgery on his shooting hand. Plus, the timing is especially tough for the Suns.

Training camp is the one extended period of time the team and coaching staff have together to practice regularly and it always hurts when your best player can't be a part of that process. Add on top of that the fact that the Suns have a bunch of important new pieces -- Ayton, Ariza, Anderson -- to incorporate this season, and this becomes an even tougher blow for Phoenix.