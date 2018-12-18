Suns' Devin Booker trolls Enes Kanter for poor defense after win over Knicks

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker got some digital revenge on New York Knicks center Enes Kanter on Monday night.

After the Suns took down the Knicks by the score of 128-110 at Madison Square Garden, Booker took to Twitter to take a shot at Kanter's defense, writing "pick and roll at 00 every time."

🤦🏽‍♂️ “Pick n Roll at 00 every time” https://t.co/riaizpFpZV — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) December 18, 2018

Booker's Tweet was a response to a Tweet directed at Booker from Kanter from January 2017 after the Knicks bested the Suns in a game in which Booker was ejected from that contest for pushing the Knicks big man. After the win, Booker focused on the recent success of the team rather than his individual battle with Kanter.

"We're building," said Booker, following Phoenix's third straight victory. "We're getting better every game."

Though Booker may have got the last laugh with Kanter on Monday night, he technically has bigger things to worry about, as the Suns are dead last in the Western Conference with a 7-24 record. They are the only team in the conference that can already be written out of the playoff picture.

Despite their underwhelming start to the season, Phoenix will look to extend their winning streak on Wednesday night when they face the Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA TV add-on), Booker remains hopeful that the Suns will ultimately morph into a "superteam."

"I'd like to build a superteam," Booker said last month. "I'd like the superteam to come to me... If that's through free agency, people seeing what we have here with the big fella [DeAndre Ayton] and myself and wanting to join in on that, to reach higher heights, then I'm with that."

At this point in his career, Booker is ready to win.

"These first few years, it's more trying to figure it out. What's going on in the NBA? Where do I fit in?" Booker said. "Then my second year, I'm a player. 'Can he actually start?' I played pretty well my second year. My third year, now I gotta solidify myself. Now I'm here and it's about winning for me."

In order to make that happen, Booker reiterated that he is willing to do whatever it takes to facilitate that type of success on the hardwood that the Suns have not enjoyed since he entered the NBA.

"If it's playmaking, I'll do that," Booker said. "If it's scoring I'll do that. I'm trying to figure out that balance. It's the position I'm in now. We've had a lot of different lineups."

After signing a five-year, $158 million contract extension with the Suns over the offseason, it's safe to say that Booker isn't going anywhere any time soon. So, it's on the Suns to surround him with enough talent to contend, or else it could only be a matter of time until he becomes disgruntled.