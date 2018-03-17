Suns' Dudley, Chriss reportedly fined $25K each for roles in altercation against Jazz
Dudley and Chriss were the main culprits in an altercation in Utah on Thursday
It's been a frustrating season for the Phoenix Suns, to say the least, and in Thursday's 116-88 loss to the Utah Jazz, it appears that Jared Dudley and Marquese Chriss let it get the best of them.
In the third quarter, Chriss fell to the ground on a play where no foul was called. Dudley apparently took exception and committed a hard foul on Jazz guard Ricky Rubio. When Rubio got up to defend himself, Chriss came over and shoved Rubio into the referee. Then the expected chaos ensued.
Dudley and Chriss were both ejected following the altercation, and on Saturday the NBA reportedly fined both players $25,000.
The Suns have been one of the worst teams in the NBA for the past three seasons, and all the losing has to start to wear on players eventually. But that's never an excuse to go after opposing players, particularly when the replay shows that there was nothing dirty about the way Chriss went down.
On the plus side, Phoenix has set itself up nicely to get a high lottery selection in what should be a top-heavy NBA Draft.
-
Knicks' Kanter opposed to tanking
Kanter also suggested the Knicks should develop guys in the G League, not the NBA
-
NBA DFS, Mar. 17: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
'Big Baby' arrested on drug charges
The former NBA champion was arrested on the charges in Maryland last month
-
How to watch: Timberwolves vs. Spurs
Two teams battle for playoff positioning out West
-
NBA Friday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Friday's NBA games
-
Doc calls officiating 'a complete joke'
Rivers was not happy with the free throw discrepancy on Thursday night against the Rockets...