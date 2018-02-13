Suns' Dudley says Kerr allowing Warriors to coach themselves shows a 'lack of respect'
Dudley also said it's up to the Suns, who lost by 46 points, to make opposing teams respect them
Steve Kerr gave himself a night off on Monday.
Well, OK, he was still at the Warriors' game against the Suns, but he wasn't doing much work -- at least not during the game. Kerr let the Warriors coach themselves vs. Phoenix, with Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala leading huddles during timeouts.
It certainly didn't cause any problems for the Dubs, who cruised to a 46-point victory. Kerr said he decided to let the players do this because they had been losing focus in recent weeks.
Kerr's decision was certainly a unique one, and he was simply trying to help his team. However, the Suns' Jared Dudley saw the stunt as a sign of disrespect. Dudley also noted, though, that it's on the Suns to make sure teams do respect them.
It's understandable that Dudley would feel this was a little disrespectful, as it's unlikely Kerr would have let the players coach against, say, the Rockets or the Spurs. Kerr likely felt comfortable that the Warriors would beat the Suns easily no matter what on Monday, so decided it was a good time to use this tactic.
Kerr, for his part, said it had nothing to do with trying to disrespect anyone. He said he was simply trying to reach his team.
