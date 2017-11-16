Suns get blasted by Rockets, 142-116
Rockets ride historic first half to easy win over Suns.
Welp. The Suns lost to a really good team. No, this wasn’t the worst loss of the season. That belongs to the opening night. Even the Clipper loss was worse.
So there’s that.
Final score: Rockets 142. Suns 116.
We already recapped the historic (ugh!) first half of Suns-Rockets, so this is just the finishing touches. Sloppy second halves, so to speak.
Second half
We don’t need to dwell on this.
Look folks, the Suns just don’t have the players to compete with the Rockets.
Good stats for Suns players:
- Devin Booker with season high 10 assists in less than three quarters
- Greg Monroe made his debut and looked very Greg Monroe-ish. 20 points (making 10 or 14 shots), 11 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block, 1 assist. Scored well around the rim, rebounded well, but also ran the floor like a 56 year old with two bad hips. Sorry Greg.
- Troy Daniels had 23 points with 7 threes.
- Josh Jackson had 14 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and a block
- Alex Len grabbed 13 rebounds
For the Rockets, James Harden had 48 points and didn’t even break a sweat. Chris Paul had 11 points and 10 assists. All the other Rockets made 100% of their shots, I believe.
