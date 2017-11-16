Suns give up second-most points in one half in NBA history

Chalk another one up for the record books.

The Suns have given up the most points in a half in their franchise history.

And, the Suns have given up the second-most points in the half in NBA history.

Read on.

First Half

Booker makes the opening three. Harden throws a couple lobs to Clint Capela that are just a bit off. Then Greg Monroe flubs a roll into the paint (what else did you expect for his first action in weeks?)

Chris is his usual super-aggressive self, going after both Booker and Ulis.

Marquese Chriss was aggressive too, in a bad way. His two early fouls were ill-advised, we’ll just say.

Houston was quickly up 11-5 before the Suns knew what was happening. And then it was 18-9.

Rockets shooting 75% to the Suns’ 50%. Clearly, if you want to win a game, you can’t allow 75%. Dave King with the scoop.

When P.J. Tucker came in, fans erupted with applause. Gotta love the guy that won approximately 2,347 Hustle Awards in a row.

Houston just kept lobbing to layups/dunks or popping threes to a 30-17 lead at one point.

After a bad turnover, Josh Jackson had a good sequence of a three followed by a strip-steal on James Harden and a solo breakaway dunk.

But then Houston went on another run thanks to Chris Paul being Chris Paul - with a steal and handful of beautiful assists. Paul took over for Harden and just dominated.

Houston ended the first quarter up 45-23 and the game didn’t even look as close as that. Houston made 7 of 11 threes - all of them wiiiiiiiiiiiiiide open - and 62.5% of their shots overall. Paul and Harden combined for 18 points and 8 assists in 17 total first quarter minutes.

Ugly indeed.

When the Suns had a nice sequence of effort to get the Houston lead under 20, of course former Suns coach Mike D’Antoni had learned from his Suns days and actually called a timeout to refocus his troops. Can’t be letting the Suns get happy now.

53-36 Houston, after a three by Troy Daniels.

I’m just gonna jump ahead here to the end of the half.

The Rockets dropped 90 on the Suns IN ONE HALF.

Second most points ever given up in the first half of an NBA game. Second only to the Suns themselves, who scored 107 in the first half against Denver, 173 for the game. With 0 threes.

Kevin Johnson, Tom Chambers, Dan Majerle, Jeff Hornacek, Ced Ceballos...

Highest scoring half in history is a part of this hilarious box score: https://t.co/EINAEOu1z7 — Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) November 17, 2017

The Suns shot 60% in the first half, made 8 of 12 threes, and were DOWN 25 POINTS AT HALFTIME.

Good lord.

Houston 90. Suns 65.