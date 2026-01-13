The Phoenix Suns will look to win their fourth game in a row when they battle the Miami Heat in a key NBA matchup on Tuesday night. Phoenix is coming off a 112-93 win over Washington on Sunday, while Miami dropped a 124-112 decision at Oklahoma City that same day. The Suns (24-15), who are second in the Pacific Division, are 4-2 against Eastern Conference foes. The Heat (20-19), who are second in the Southeast Division, are 8-8 against teams from the Western Conference. Phoenix will be without guard Jalen Green (hamstring).

Tipoff from Kaseya Center in Miami is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami is a 1-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Heat odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 230.5. Before making any Suns vs. Heat picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 13 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 34-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Suns vs. Heat 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Heat vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Heat spread: Miami -1 at DraftKings Suns vs. Heat over/under: 230.5 points Suns vs. Heat money line: Miami -114, Phoenix -105 Suns vs. Heat picks: See picks at SportsLine Suns vs. Heat streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (230.5 points). The total has gone Over in each of the last two head-to-head meetings. The Over has also hit in four of the last eight Heat games. Phoenix is 9-1 against the spread in its last 10 games, while Miami is 6-4 ATS in its last 10.

The SportsLine model is projecting Phoenix's Devin Booker to score 26.7 points on average and be one of five Suns players to score 12.8 or more points. Miami's Norman Powell (questionable, back), meanwhile, is projected to have 21.8 points as six Heat players score 13.4 points or more as the Over hits nearly 60% of the time.

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations.

