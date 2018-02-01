Suns' Isaiah Canaan suffers gruesome Gordon Hayward-like injury vs. Mavericks

One of the best first quarters of the Phoenix Suns' season came to a horrific end Wednesday night against the Mavericks.

With 2.9 seconds remaining in the quarter and the Suns leading 35-17, guard Isaiah Canaan landed awkwardly after jumping for a layup, and it was immediately clear that he had suffered a terrible injury to his left leg. Given the gruesome nature, we won't show the video of the injury here, but it should be readily available with a quick Twitter search if you're curious.

Isaiah Canaan wheeled off the court. Prayers up. pic.twitter.com/N31LjzhKNv — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) February 1, 2018

The Suns quickly diagnosed Canaan's injury as a left ankle fracture. It was eerily similar to the one Celtics forward Gordon Hayward suffered on the opening night of the NBA season, though Hayward's was diagnosed as a dislocated left ankle and tibia fracture.

Isaiah Canaan is out with a left ankle fracture. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 1, 2018

Canaan was signed by the Suns in mid-December and is averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 assists mostly in a backup role with Phoenix. The 6-foot guard is in his fifth NBA season, and has averaged 8.9 points and 3.9 assists for his career with the Rockets, 76ers, Bulls and Suns.