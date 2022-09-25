It appears as though Jae Crowder's time with the Phoenix Suns has come to an end. The Suns and Crowder have mutually agreed that Crowder will not participate in training camp as the organization seeks a trade for the veteran forward, according to The Athletic. The Suns are set to open training camp on Tuesday (Sept. 27).

Crowder seemingly confirmed the report on Twitter.

Crowder has spent the past two seasons with the Suns after signing with the team in November 2020. He helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals in 2021, and he was again an integral part of the team's rotation last season, as he started in all 67 of his appearances.

For the season, Crowder averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 28.1 minutes per game. He has one year and $10.1 million remaining on his current contract, and he will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

As a veteran forward capable of spacing the floor on one end and providing versatile, hard-nosed defense on the other end, Crowder will likely have several suitors in the trade market. He would provide some solid depth for a team with championship aspirations.

As for Phoenix, coach Monty Williams will likely slide Cameron Johnson into the starting power forward spot in Crowder's absence. The Suns will also be getting forward Dario Saric back. Saric missed the entire 2021-22 season after he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals.