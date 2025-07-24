Jalen Green is thankful for his move to the Phoenix Suns this summer after a blockbuster trade, and he took his parting shots this week in the form of a goodbye to the city of Houston and the Rockets' fanbase, via The Players' Tribune. Green was part of a multi-player deal headlined by Kevin Durant landing with a new team and strengthening Houston's hopes of getting to the NBA Finals next season.

"H-Town, thank you for everything!!!! When I drop 30 on y'all next season, remember the good times," Green wrote Wednesday on X with a laughing emoji.

Green averaged 21 points, 4.6 rebounds and four assists per game with Houston during his fourth NBA season. Green started all 82 regular-season games for the second consecutive year and played a role in helping the franchise finish with a 50-32 record while seizing the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

With the Suns, Green will likely start in the backcourt with Devin Booker, who is taking over the point guard role. Phoenix's starting five will look very different following the Durant trade and Bradley Beal signing with the Los Angeles Clippers.

"Listen, nobody likes to get teased. But I can honestly say that I get it, bro," Green wrote. "This is a business, and if I was up there in the executive chair, I probably would've made the deal, too. I think it's a better situation for both sides, and I'm just excited to get it popping with Book, and to create that winning culture that we figured out down here in Houston."

Green said the move to the Suns is another opportunity to "shut up y'all petty a-- haters" and he's happy to be playing with a team "who wants me to be me."

The trade ended what appeared to be a deteriorating relationship between Green and ownership in Houston. Earlier this summer, Green said he "had a feeling" a trade was coming after the franchise had "been trying to trade me since last year."

"I know it's a business at the end of the day. I really can't handle how I feel," Green said this month, via The Houston Chronicle. "Whatever happens, happens. At the end of the day, I still got the opportunity to play basketball."

Green did say he appreciated the food, music and people of Houston, and called it one of the most underrated cities in America.