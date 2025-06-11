The Phoenix Suns will start next season with their fourth coach in four years after hiring former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott to replace Mike Budenholzer, who was fired after Phoenix missed the playoffs. Ott was up against fellow Cavaliers assistant Johnnie Bryant for the job, but ultimately won out and will take over a roster in flux with a Kevin Durant trade decision looming over the franchise.

Ott's been in the league since 2013, first starting as a video coordinator with the Atlanta Hawks, before moving his way up to become an assistant withe the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers before serving under Kenny Atkinson this season in Cleveland. Despite his extensive resume, many assumed Ott got the job because of his Michigan State ties, which is the alma mater of Suns governor Mat Ishbia and where general manager Brian Gregory was an assistant coach for two different stints. Ott's a Michigan State graduate, and was a video coordinator under Tom Izzo from 2008 to 2013.

But Ott wants to make it clear that he's earned this position with the Suns, regardless of the Michigan State ties.

"I'll say it like this, I've earned the right to be here," Ott said during his introductory press conference. "I've spent 20 years of working as hard as I possibly can to be here in this spot. I've been around great people, great coaches great players to allow me to grow, put me in tough spots to see if I can get better. So I know I've earned this opportunity, I'm gonna work as hard as I can from here on out to prove that I'm here for the right reasons and I've earned this opportunity. That excites me."

Whether those connections helped Ott or not, he earned the position and got the nod of approval from franchise centerpiece Devin Booker, who was very involved in the Suns coaching process. The Suns have swung and missed on the last two hires, so it was important that they got this next one right. If Ott was only hired because he went to Michigan State, then Phoenix's search wouldn't have taken as long as it did.

This also isn't going to be an easy job. Ott is stepping into a role that has a high turnover rate in the last few years, with a roster that will potentially look vastly different when the season starts. There's going to be a bit of pressure on him to show he can be better than the previous two coaches in his position, and bring a level of stability the Suns haven't had in the last two seasons with the constant change.

"I think we're all aware of what we sign up for when we're an NBA basketball coach," Ott said. "I'm not here to look back at what's happened, I'm here right now and focused to move this thing forward. That's my sole energy...I'm focused on moving this group forward from here on out."