Suns' Josh Jackson arrested for trying to sneak into VIP section at Florida music festival

Phoenix Suns swingman Josh Jackson is facing a felony charge after being arrested at a Florida music festival.

Jackson was at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami over the weekend, and according to a report from the Arizona Republic, he tried to sneak into the VIP section multiple times without the proper pass. After attempts to get Jackson to leave were unsuccessful, an officer placed him in handcuffs. Once the officer's attention was focused elsewhere, Jackson took off running, but was later found by other officers.

The officer then handcuffed Jackson and escorted him away from the crowd. Jackson sat on a nearby golf cart as instructed, but when Manzelli stepped away, Jackson stood up and began to walk away. Manzelli "instructed" Jackson to sit back down on the golf cart, but the Suns forward turned and ran away. The officer chased Jackson and lost sight of him "along the fence line" of the stadium. Backup officers found and "detained" Jackson, who Manzelli identified.

Jackson is now facing a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest and a felony for escape. He posted bail and has a court date set for June 10.

The Suns released a statement saying that they were, "aware of the report and in the process of gathering more information."

The No. 4 overall pick in 2017, Jackson played in 79 games for the Suns last season, starting 29 of them. He averaged 11.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game as the team once again struggled, going 19-63, which was the second-worst record in the league.