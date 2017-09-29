Suns' Josh Jackson says he is nothing like 'small and unathletic' Stephen Curry

Josh Jackson's rookie season hasn't even begun and the No. 4 overall pick is already making headlines.

During a recent interview with Vice Sports, Jackson was asked about which NBA player he compares to the most, and which NBA player he compares to the least. Jackson chose Kawhi Leonard for the player he's most similar to, which makes sense -- they're about the same size and, at least coming into the league, were known more for their defensive ability.

As for the player he compares to the least, Jackson said Stephen Curry, which again, makes sense, as Jackson is a lanky small forward who struggles with his outside shot, while Curry is a 6-3 point guard and one of the best shooters the game has ever seen. However, in explaining himself, Jackson said something pretty interesting: He called Curry "small and unathletic."

Jackson's full response:

"Player that I compare least to, probably Steph Curry. just because he's known as a shooter, and I'm not. And you know, he's small and unathletic."

Which, OK, this was clearly an off-the-cuff response, it's not like Jackson was thinking all day about which player he's least like in the NBA and why that's the case. So it's unlikely he was trying to be critical of Curry, but still, it's pretty interesting that the first thought that came to his mind about Curry is that he's unathletic (the small part, whatever, Curry is definitely smaller than most guys in the league).

Now, sure, if you compare Curry to Russell Westbrook, then yes, he's unathletic. He doesn't have the type of overpowering athleticism where he's going to come down the lane and dunk on your head. But is sprinting around multiple screens, catching the ball, squaring to the basket and firing off a perfect shot in a split second unathletic? Or what about shaking a defender with a quick dribble and spinning in a contested layup around bigger defenders?

Curry might not have the kind of athleticism that makes you shake the guy next to you and ask excitedly if they just saw what happened, but he's plenty athletic. Just ask the guys that have to guard him. And if you still think he's not, then it just makes it even more impressive that he has won two MVP awards.