Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr. out indefinitely with torn meniscus in right knee, seeking second opinion, per report

The Phoenix Suns finally turned a corner this season and became a team that wasn't getting blown out on a nightly basis. Devin Booker was recognized as an All-Star, DeAndre Ayton overcame the 25-game suspension he was hit with at the start of the season and averaging a double-double and Kelly Oubre Jr. was looking like a quality running mate alongside Booker for the future. The Suns aren't a playoff team this season, but they've made incremental steps toward that goal for the future. That plan took a hit as Oubre could be out for a significant amount of time with a knee injury.

Oubre missed Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to a knee injury, and an exam on Thursday revealed the small forward suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. Oubre is seeking a second opinion to confirm the severity of the tear, per Haynes, and depending on the results, he could miss a few weeks or the rest of the season.

The injury is a devastating blow for a Suns team that has been playing with an injured roster essentially all season, and even worse for Oubre, who was enjoying a career year in Phoenix. He's averaging a career-high 18.7 points this season to go along with 6.4 rebounds a night. This is the first time in Oubre's career that's he's been a regular starter, and his presence on offense made life a little easier for Booker who typically has to do it all himself in Phoenix.

The Suns re-signed Oubre in the offseason to a two-year, $30 million deal after trading for him last season. It's not clear exactly how Oubre sustained this injury. He played 37 minutes in the Suns' win over the Utah Jazz on Monday, where he put up 18 points.