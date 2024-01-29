Kevin Durant is slated to make his first return to Brooklyn since the Nets traded him in February 2023. But when Durant makes his triumphant return to the Barclays Center on Wednesday as a member of the Phoenix Suns, he doesn't want a video tribute from his former team.

"Please don't, the night will be better without it," Durant posted on X when the topic was being discussed.

Durant ended up signing with the Nets during the 2019 offseason after spending the previous three seasons with the Golden State Warriors. He was forced to sit out his first full season with the Nets due to suffering a torn Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals as a member of the Warriors.

He then played just 35 games for the Nets during the 2020-21 season. During his time with the franchise, he put together averages of 29.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in three seasons.

Durant helped the Nets beat the Boston Celtics in the opening round of the 2021 postseason before bowing out to the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in seven games in the ensuing round.

After the team struggled, Durant was traded to the Suns in a deal that sent Mikal Bridges to the Nets.