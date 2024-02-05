Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu have established themselves as two of the top shooters in the sport, and fans will get to see who is the better shooter. During this month's NBA All-Star weekend, Curry and Ionescu will compete in a three-point shootout on Saturday night between the Three-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest.

Over the weekend, Kevin Durant was asked about the two going head-to-head and predicted that Curry would come out on top. However, on Sunday, Curry believed that Durant would side with Ionescu.

"Knowing him, he's an instigator. I'm sure he picked her," Curry said.

That's when Durant jokingly decided to change his pick.

"I can't believe u would call me an instigator, Stephen. I'm taking Sabrina," Durant posted on X in response to Curry.

Ionescu tallied 37 points in the WNBA's three-point contest during their All-Star weekend last season. After she produced the iconic performance, Curry expressed interest in beating Ionescu's record.

"I gotta go after Sabrina's record," Curry said at the time. "I've got something to shoot for now that she went crazy with the 37 points in their All-Star weekend. We've got to settle that for sure to see who's the best three-point competition shooter."

Now the two will face off with Curry using an NBA ball and NBA three-point lines, while Ionescu will utilize a WNBA ball and WNBA three-point lines.