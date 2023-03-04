Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant -- still weird to write -- moved past Oscar Robertson and up to 13th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list on Friday night during his team's 125-104 victory over the host Chicago Bulls. Durant finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists on a highly efficient 7 of 10 from the field.

In fitting fashion, Durant hit the milestone on a midrange jumper. Just a few minutes into the game, he popped free on the wing thanks to a screen from Deandre Ayton, caught a pass from Devin Booker and rose straight up into his shot. Patrick Williams did his best to get a contest, but the 6-foot-10 Durant isn't bothered by such things, which is why he's been such an elite scorer throughout his career.

With his performance on Friday, Durant reached 26,727 career points. Next up on the list is Hakeem Olajuwon at 12th with 26,964 points. Assuming that Durant plays in the majority of the Suns' remaining 18 games, and keeps up his 29.5 points scoring average for the season, he should easily move past Olajuwon this season. That's likely the highest he can go this campaign, though, unless he really goes off for a few games.

Here's a look at the scoring chart, and where Durant stands:

Durant started this season at 21st on the list and has already passed Alex English, Vince Carter, Kevin Garnett, John Havlicek, Paul Pierce, Tim Duncan and Dominique Wilkins.

The only active player with more points than Durant is LeBron James, who, of course, became the league's all-time leading scorer earlier this season. Durant may have one day had dreams of reaching that echelon, but his injury problems in recent years have likely taken him out of the running. He'll be a top-10 scorer for sure, probably even top-five, but higher than that is going to be tough. He'll turn 35 prior to next season and hasn't played more than 55 games in a season since 2019.