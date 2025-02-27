While the 2025 NBA All-Star Game has only just passed, many are already anticipating the prospect of All-Star Weekend in 2026, as it has been rumored the league could put together a 1-on-1 tournament with a $1 million prize on the line as part of the festivities. Kevin Durant, a 15-time All-Star, would be down for playing in such a tournament -- though he has stopped well short of saying he could come out on top.

Durant confirmed he would play in a proposed All-Star 1-on-1 tournament during an appearance on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, but listed his toughest competition as an important qualifier. Durant referenced Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving from direct experience having played 1-on-1 with them, but also mentioned Joel Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"You can get hot on ones, man. You can say I can win this, but I can also lose too, man," Durant said. "Because I done played ones with Jayson Tatum and he got cookin' making shots over every contest, I played ones with Kyrie and he can't miss, you know what I'm sayin'? I would say JT, Kyrie -- for the simple fact that I actually played against them -- somebody like a Joel too, I think he can get a bucket from the wing. I'm talking about straight up healthy. ... I think Shai would be tough in the ones, especially if you got like a five-second clock and not like three, four dribbles. If you go in with just a shot clock, he gonna be tough. And then Ant, I think I'd put him in there too.

"... Giannis ones, man, I gotta see how he gonna approach the ones, man. Because the ones, you gotta be able to just shoot anytime like fadeaways. He gonna straight bully you."

The prospect of an All-Star 1-on-1 tournament was among the topics Durant discussed while appearing on Green's podcast, chief among which was a potential trade of Durant from the Phoenix Suns back to the Golden State Warriors. Durant nixed the trade despite having won two NBA championships playing for the Warriors, explaining to Green he did not want to return to the Warriors and that he wished to end his career on his own terms.