The Phoenix Suns are finally back in action on Tuesday after a four-day break to take on the sputtering Sacramento Kings. The Suns beat the Lakers 113-110 at home, while the Kings lost to the same Lakers 128-104 on Sunday. Phoenix is 34-26 overall and seventh in the Western Conference with 22 games remaining, while Sacramento is 14-48 overall and is the 15-seed in the East.

Tipoff from Golden 1 Center is set for 11 p.m. ET. Phoenix is a 10-point favorite, while the over/under is 223.5 in the latest Suns vs. Kings odds. Before making any Kings vs. Suns picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 20 on a sizzling 41-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Suns vs. Kings 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Kings:

Suns vs. Kings spread: Suns -9.5 Suns vs. Kings over/under: 223.5 points Suns vs. Kings money line: Suns -402, Kings +310 Suns vs. Kings picks: See picks at SportsLine Suns vs. Kings streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Suns vs. Kings predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Suns vs. Kings, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (223.5). The total has gone over in four of the Suns last six games against an opponent in the Pacific Division division. The well-rested Suns last game was a push against the Lakers.

Sacramento, meanwhile, is down five key offensive players, leaving Zach LaVine, who is also day-to-day, to carry a heavy offensive load. Four of the Kings last five games have gone over the total. The model is projecting 225 points as the Over hits 63% of the time.

How to make Suns vs. Kings picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Suns vs. Kings, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.