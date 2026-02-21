A cross-conference matchup gets the Saturday NBA schedule underway when the Phoenix Suns take on the Orlando Magic. Orlando is 29-25 on the season, while Phoenix is 32-24. They've been heading in opposite directions recently, however, with Orlando winning four of its last five, and Phoenix dropping four of its past five. Devin Booker (hip) is out for Phoenix. Jalen Suggs (back) is questionable for Orlando.

Tipoff from the Mortgage Matchup Center is set for 5 p.m. ET. The Suns are 1.5-point home favorites in the latest Suns vs. Magic odds, while the over/under is 217.5. Before making any Magic vs. Suns picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons.

Now, the model has simulated Suns vs. Magic 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions.

Suns vs. Magic spread: Suns -1.5 Suns vs. Magic over/under: 217.5 points Suns vs. Magic money line: Suns -126, Magic +107 Suns vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine Suns vs. Magic streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Magic vs. Suns predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Suns vs. Magic, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (217.5). Orlando's recent surge has come with increased offensive production, and the Magic have seen three of their past five games clear the total. Phoenix, meanwhile, has gone Over in two of its past three.

SportsLine's model projects six total players to score at least 14 points, with Paolo Banchero (21.2 points) and Jalen Green (20.1) leading their respective sides. The teams combine for 222 points as the Over clears 53% of the time.

How to make Suns vs. Magic picks

The model has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in nearly 70% of simulations.

So who wins Magic vs. Suns, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time?