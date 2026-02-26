Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia has a plan to help improve the star quotient when his team hosts the NBA's All-Star weekend in 2027, and it's a proposal that comes with a big financial boost.

Ishbia joined The Pat McAfee Show at the NFL combine Wednesday, during which McAfee announced Ishbia's idea: $1 million dollars to the winner and $1 million dollars to charity of the winner's choice for both the dunk contest and the 3-point contest.

"Let's get the best guys in it," Ishbia said. "Let's make it awesome."

Though the idea may sound intriguing, it's not as simple as Ishbia and McAfee presented it. Officials from the NBA league office and the players' union told ESPN adding prize money would not conform to the existing bonus structure. Ishbia has not consulted the league office.

The 3-point contest hasn't had as many issues getting stars to participate as the dunk contest has. Damian Lillard won this year's 3-point contest -- his third such title -- and prior winners include Stephen Curry (twice), Klay Thompson and Karl-Anthony Towns. This year, Lillard defeated several other big names, including Devin Booker, Jamal Murray, Tyrese Maxey and Donovan Mitchell. Curry has already committed to participating in this event next year.

The dunk contest, however, has been a different story. Keshad Johnson, who is averaging about seven minutes per game this year for the Miami Heat, won the event over Carter Bryant, Jaxson Hayes and Jase Richardson, none of whom average more than seven points per game. The last player to win the dunk contest the same year he was an All-Star was former Clipper Blake Griffin, who jumped over a car in 2011.